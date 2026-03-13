KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — High School bowlers from Ellison, Copperas Cove, Belton New Tech and Early College have qualified for State for the first time.

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Striking towards State: Local Bowlers advance to finals

"It means a lot. I've been bowling all my life, so to do it in my final year of high school is pretty cool," Copperas Cove senior, Rolan Rivera said.

"I think it's amazing. I'd like to be out there, bowl as much as I can, as best as I can, hopefully get some recognition and everything for what I do," Belton New Tech junior, Zaylen Kimball said.

This club sport has brought friendships — for Kandie Knight and Alexis Plewacki, their friendship helped propel them to reach a goal they made at the beginning of the season.

"Me and her have known each other for about three years, and we told each other that we were making it this year, that me and her together, no matter what place we were in, that me and her were going to make it," Ellison senior, Knight said.

"We both were like; we have to make it because last year was really rough. She was hurt from her back and I was hurt from my shoulder, so we both, by the end we quit and we said this year we're not going to do that," Plewacki said.

Plewacki is a junior at Early College.

Upon making State, the first thoughts and memories that came to Kandie's mind were of her father.

"I've been bowling for about five years. My dad passed the first year I started...I went home and I looked at a picture of him on my wall, and I couldn't even cry for the first time that I looked at a picture of him," Knight said.

The Bowling program in Killeen and Belton schools has helped developed these athletes not just in the bowling lane, but also in the lane of life.

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"It's been amazing. I mean, it's, it's helped me develop like on bowling, out of bowling. I mean my mental state has been way better after, so it's been great," Kimball said.

"This is the only sport I do and I want to continue doing it so much so that I want to do PWBA. Next year as well is I'm going to be coaching the Ellison team instead of playing for the Ellison team," Knight added.

The Dick Atkinson State Tournament is on March 28-29 in Euless.

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