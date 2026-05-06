MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Mexia track and field is back at state for the first time in about a decade.

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Black Cats back at State: Mexia Track and Field returns to the finals

For the girls' team, they are under first-year head coach Case Adair and making it to state was a long time coming for the team.

"We worked really hard to get here. I mean, it's been almost like an 8-to-10-week journey. We talked about being on a mission... probably one of the coolest experiences I've had as a coach," Adair said.

"These girls, they just mean a lot to me and I just really sad I'm kind of leaving already. I just really wish I could get one more year with them," senior Triniti Reagor said.

The boys' team also sprints their way to state. This is a young group that has proven themselves with the work they put in at the beginning of the season.

"At the beginning of the year, we didn't really know what we were gonna have. We had a huge senior group last year, and this year, they've really kept working and never been done," boys' head coach Evan Simpson said.

"It's been years, never been done in years," Mexia's Kadyn Molina said.

"It's been a long time. It's a grind process, a journey. District, area, regionals — now we at state," Mexia's Kashton Williams said.

The Black Cats will compete in the state meet on Thursday, May 14 in Austin.

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