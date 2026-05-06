WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Big 12 Tournament is finally here.

Baylor softball faces a familiar opponent, a team they just ended the regular season with in Texas Tech.

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Baylor softball readies for Texas Tech in Big 12 Tournament

The Bears scored a major upset victory over Tech in one of the games of the series and look to do it again, but this time there's more on the line as teams look for playoff bids.

"It gives us a little more perspective on their human. Like, you know, everyone likes to build them up and they're a good team, but they can be beat and so we're just excited to get one more chance at them," sophomore Sadie Ross said.

"I think just our confidence will go up from there. I think we have a good idea of who they're going to pitch," freshman Kaygen Marshall said.

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As the playoffs begin, Baylor reflects on the year hoping to keep their season going.

"I had envisioned more progress and be in a better spot. I thought we could be in the top half of the conference. A little disappointed in that regard, but there's been individual victories on this team," head coach Glenn Moore said.

BAYLOR TAKES DOWN TEXAS TECH 🐻@BaylorSoftball gets the 8-7 upset win over No. 4 Texas Tech!#NCAASoftball x 🎥 ESPN+pic.twitter.com/J4OyoKgyZ2 — NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) May 2, 2026

"We have changed a lot. We're definitely playing more loose, you know, we definitely have a perspective. We have nothing to lose. We're just trying to fight together and we play as one heartbeat now — and it's a lot more fun actually," Ross said.

"Our mindset has always been this is a business trip and like we can have fun whenever we're not playing, but whenever we're on the field, it's business," Marshall said.

Baylor vs Texas Tech is scheduled for Thursday, May 7 at 1:30 p.m.

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