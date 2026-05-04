Chasing History: Tyce Armstrong ties Baylor's single season home run record

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A history making weekend for Baylor baseball as Redshirt senior Tyce Armstrong added another to his single-season home run totals.

HE HAS TIED IT ‼️@Tycea_11 ties the school record with his 21st home run of the season and knots this ballgame at 1-1! #SicEm 🐻⚾️ | #Together pic.twitter.com/68IjsBkjLR — Baylor Baseball (@BaylorBaseball) May 3, 2026

Armstrong hit Number 21 against Texas Tech on Sunday, tying the Bears single-season record and joining Charley Carter at the top of the leader board. Carter first set the record in 1998.

But Tyce is in a league of his own, being the only Baylor Bear in program history to homer in five consecutive games, according to the university.

All eyes are on the first baseman as the Bears hit the road against Texas State on Tuesday, before returning home on Friday in their final regular season home series against UCF.

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