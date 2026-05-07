Baylor men's tennis returns home for Sweet 16 of NCAA Tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor men's tennis season continues as the Bears return home for the Sweet 16.

It's their return to the third round of the NCAA tournament since the 2022 season and Baylor is sparing no expense.

Baylor Nation will have free admission, free food and free activities to show support for the team.

"It's not just playing alongside each other, it's being able to play for the fans that support our program, our athletic department, our university. I mean, it's truly being a part of something bigger than yourself," head coach Michael Woodson said.

A SUPER time you won't want to miss!



We will have everything you need to have a great time on Friday, including free admission, free food, fun activities and foam glowsticks for some Friday Night Lights! PACK THE HURD!#SicEm 🐻 pic.twitter.com/MrHvEIJFKO — Baylor Men’s Tennis (@BaylorMTennis) May 5, 2026

"It's different. My first few matches in front of a crowd like this, it's stressful, but then it just gets very fun interacting with the crowd during the match and just hearing them scream after every point we win is, it's very nice," junior Connor Van Schalkwyk said.

Baylor's third-round match-up will be on Friday at 6:00 p.m.

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