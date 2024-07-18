Whitney stop sign keeps getting knocked down

WHITNEY, TX — A stop sign in Whitney is famous on social media all because it just can't seem to stay up.



Stop sign on 933 FM and 1713 is up again.

TXDOT has placed barriers around the stop sign as of recently.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"It seems to get run over at least once a week," says Whitney resident Erica Williams.

This stop sign-off of farm-to-market roads 933 and 1713 gets hit and replaced by TXDOT, then hit and replaced again and again.

Williams said it's a busy intersection.

"I think that people were just not paying attention. I think you know maybe when they're making this turn if they have a trailer then the trailer may catch it. A lot people are saying that people are doing it on purpose because it's gaining a lot of attention," said Williams.

But Willams thinks there could be another issue as well.

"When they put this yield sign here in there really wasn't as many issues prior to that but when put the yield sign in that's when it starts getting hit more often," said Williams.

I contacted TXDOT to find out what's going on with this particular stop sign.

In a statement, the agency said it's well aware of the sign and has installed traffic-control devices to increase its visibility for people driving through the area.

"TXDOT crews have responded to FM 933/FM 1713 multiple times to repair the stop sign after being struck. Recently, crews installed delineators to border the gore and surround the stop sign. This action will enhance signage visibility which will aid motorists turning west on FM 1713 from FM 933."

"A lot of people go 70, 80 miles an hour down this road and you can see this car most of the time people just do not stop on the yield sign. And that's where the wreck they're not able to judge the oncoming traffic and they get hit," said Williams.

I also asked TXDOT how much it costs to replace a knocked-down stop sign. They haven't gotten back to me. However, some residents of Whitney believe they already have the answer to their local problem but they just TXDOT would listen.

"I feel like if they would put in a just full-blown stoplight and lower the speed limit on 933 a ways you know to slow him down before they get to the stoplight. That or remove this yield sign the turn yield sign," said Whitney.

She said she's witnessed about four to five car crashes at this intersection. The speed limit on these roads is 60 mph.

As for the sign, TXDOT said it has no plans to replace the current flashing stop sign that's in place, for now.

Follow Chantale on social media!