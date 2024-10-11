Whitney family searching for a suspect who took their daughter's life

WHITNEY, Texas (KXXV) — “I really want — I want her back," said the mother of Louise Wilson, Krista Wilson.

It's a mother’s wish that will never be granted.

Krista and Daniel Wilson, parents to Louise Wilson, beg to have their daughter back in their lives.

The first anniversary of Louise Wilson’s passing is on December 10 — 25 News was told the 17-year-old died from a driver with road rage on her way to Houston.

“All they know is, is that she braked and swerved to miss a vehicle or some type of accident in front of her, and that's when the black four-door sedan came up on the driver's side and just started shooting,” Daniel Wilson said.

Louise, along with another passenger in the car, was shot multiple times — Louise was the driver and she was able to pull over.

The passengers tried to save her life.

“The driver was hanging outside the car as they were shooting — that’s how we have the sketch," Daniel said.

"This person has talked, they’re bragged about it — they’ve told their friends about it."

Krista and Daniel were referencing a sketch, and while there’s not a suspect in the case, Detective Caleb Bowling with the Houston Police Department says they still receive tips.

While their investigation continues, the Wilson's are taking action into their own hands.

“We're working with legislature, trying to work on a federal or state grant process to get those cameras for cities and municipalities, so they can capture these vehicles and capture killers that do this kind of thing," Daniel said.

"We're fashioning after a different state."

Bowling says they are hopeful someone will come forward — there’s a $20,000 anonymous reward for anyone who knows what happened to Louise.

Life without their daughter has been unbearable.

“I feel like there’s a hole in our life," Krista said.

