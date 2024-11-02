What's the fate of the old gym at Caldwell ISD? School officials are still figuring it out

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — Caldwell ISD is considering the future of an 80-year-old gym behind Caldwell Elementary School after extensive damage to its foundation was found.

The gym, built in 1942 by the Works Project Administration, has served as a junior high and high school, community center, daycare, and Career & Technology building.

The building's foundation has shifted, raising safety concerns, and repairs and renovations could cost at least $3 million.

The gym currently houses three organizations including the Boys and Girls Club and Caldwell ISD's childcare center.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“What is one memory that you'll always remember just about the gym over behind the elementary school?” 15ABC asked Caldwell residents.



“Probably playing seventh and eighth grade basketball in it,” Jenna Kuehn, a Caldwell alumnus, said.

“We started with like Little Dribblers and Little Diggers. That's where we always had our games at,” Kimberlin Moore, another Caldwell ISD alumnus, said.

The old rock gym behind Caldwell Elementary is full of memories, but now, its existence is in question.

15ABC started looking into the fate of the building, after seeing several people asking about it on Facebook.

Turns out, the building's foundation shifted again, raising safety issues.

But to the community, it's not surprising considering its history.

“I mean the rock gym, I think everybody in town knows if you just say the rock gym. They know what building you're talking about, and I mean it's been basically a part of Caldwell history for so long,”

The Works Project Administration built the gym in 1942.

Since then, it's served as a junior high and high school and as a meet-up for volleyball and basketball games.

Now, it's the home to three organizations, including the Boys and Girls Club and Caldwell ISD's childcare center.

Right now, the district is trying to decide whether to spend at least $3 million for repairs.

The district sent 15ABC a statement saying repairs could cost more but for now are using different plans to support organizations already using the gym.

“After noticing that the foundation had shifted again, the district contracted with Dunham Engineering out of College Station to assess the facility. On Monday, October 21, we received recommendations for repairs and renovations that are projected to cost a minimum of $3,000,000 (see attached). Considering the age of the facility, likely more. Given the extent of these recommendations, we implemented alternate plans to support the three different programs currently using the facility.”

So, 15ABC walked downtown to ask our neighbors what they think should be done.

“Honestly, I think they should restore it because the Boys and Girls Club uses it and the kids really enjoy that, and my kids actually go to Boys and Girls Club," Kuehn said.

“You know, I hope that in some way they can figure out how to restore it. I get that things get old but I feel like there's got to be a way right," Moore said.

