What's in Central Texas tap water? 25 News' Bobby Poitevint had Waco's tested

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Brown and discolored water appears to be a tale as old as time here in Central Texas from Marlin, Temple to Kempner but what is your seemingly clear tap water actually hiding?

It’s more than meets the eye — 25 News' Bobby Poitevint went to a local Waco testing facility to see what's inside.

“Filling this cup with the standard tap water straight out of the Waco supply" said Peter Kirby with Blue Jug Waco.

25 News did a time-lapse of tap water being tested, and watched it change colors during the oxidation process to find out what’s inside.

“In the water you’re seeing heavy metals and probably the chlorine," Kirby said.

There are also other materials in the water.

So — what is your colored water telling you, exactly?

Check out the video below to see what's hiding in your water.

Water Testing

Water systems across Central Texas and the U.S. use the FDA to help determine how safe drinking water is.

According to Kirby, the FDA doesn’t check for everything — leaving behind cancer-causing contaminants like bromodichloracetic acid, chromium and bromate.

Kirby says if you want to get a higher quality of water, first course of action is to have your water filtered.

He says home filters and fridge filters can help better clean up your water, or you can visit specialty stores like his own to find more ways towards a healthier water.

There are several places across the Central Texas area including Blue Jug In Waco that can test your water.

Quarterly and yearly reports are also made public by water suppliers so you can see more details about what's in your water.

