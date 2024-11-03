What to do if you are a suspended voter

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — “If you're in suspense status, you're still going to be able to vote, "McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said." We just need to get updated information from you."

Of the 160,000 registered voters in our county— around 18 percent are in suspense.

“You go into suspense status if we have mailed something to you, like the voter registration certificates that we mailed out at the beginning of the year, and those came back to us from the post office as undeliverable,” Goldsmith said.

Goldsmith tells me there are around 30,000 suspended voters in our county.

To check your status, go to votetexas.gov

Click Am I registered – and fill out the information.

That will take you to your voter information – including your status.

“So when you go vote, what will the poll worker do if you're in suspense? They'll give you a yellow form," Goldsmith said. "It's called a statement of residence form."

You’ll fill out your legal name, address, birthday, and ID information on the form.



“Even if you haven't moved, even if it's still the same address, we need you to fill that out," Goldsmith said. "That will get you off of suspense and back into active status."

You can also go to the voter admin office to fill out a new registration application, which will take you off the suspense list.

