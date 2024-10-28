What this homecoming win means to Baylor football

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — What a change two games can do for a season.

It was quite the homecoming for the Baylor Bears as they got a huge 38-28 win against Oklahoma State.

The game was tied up 17-17 going into the second half before the Bears took over. Winning two games in a row and getting those tough wins is a welcome change for the team.

"It was honestly really good to win a close game because it's something like hasn't happened in a while. I haven't felt that in a while," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

"The team has sacrificed so much and I think they're just so tired. I know our fan base is tired of it too, you know, the losing and just not performing well," head coach Dave Aranda said.

Homecoming is a special time for Baylor. Alumni and family members get to show up and cheer on the team. But for linebacker Matt Jones, this year meant something more.

"My grandpa, he never got to make it to a game. This past May, he passed away and I brought his ashes with me to this game because I know he always wanted to make a game," Jones said.

"You know, just one of those things, you know, the Spirit, God, my Papa. Everyone is just, it's a big blessing. It's an honor. I couldn't be more blessed," he said.

After their first game of the season, head coach Dave Aranda said that the Bears need to win games to be cool enough to hang out with. After a two-game win streak and only two wins away from a bowl game, are the Baylor Bears cool again?

"I've never been called cool," Aranda said with the post-game presser erupting in laughter. "And so it's probably part of the problem," he said.

"I think there's been a lot of hard work and a lot of frustration and a lot of, you know, you can't do it and you're not gonna be able to do it and all those things. When the guys are having fun with that, it's like that stuff's getting out and it's cool just to see their personalities, " Aranda said.

Baylor is 4-4 for the season. The Bears look like a different team as they look to make it three wins in a row back at home against TCU in a prime-time matchup.

Baylor and TCU will clash on Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

