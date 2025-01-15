What seems like a simple prank is putting Milam County resident's safety at risk

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Sign thefts are becoming more frequent in Milam County, especially on county roads like CR 206, but residents and TxDOT officials are warning that this seemingly "harmless" prank could prove to be dangerous for the community.



Reports of street sign theft have been increasing since the beginning of 2025, especially on county roads like CR 206 where downed signs could hinder emergency services and create safety risks for drivers.

Texas spends about $50,000 annually replacing stolen street signs, according to TxDOT.

Milam County is taking action like greasing signs to make the signs harder to steal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Downed street signs are becoming a common sight across Milam County.

"The kids are taking down the signs—yeah, it gets old," Wayne Hubnik, a resident, said.

Especially on county roads like CR 206 where Hubnik lives.

He's afraid this seemingly harmless prank could cause real damage.

"If somebody does have an emergency, it makes it harder for EMS and the local law enforcement," he said.

"When we were talking before, you said that you have a mother who has cancer?," 15ABC asked.

"Yes, she has cancer, and that's what makes it hard on County Road 213, and a bunch of these signs are down," Hubnik said.

But Bob Colwell with TxDOT told me it can pose more dangers.

"It's very distracting as well," the public information officer said. "Motorists use those to see to the destination they are trying to go."

Texas replaces about $50,000 worth of stolen signs per year.

"On the FM signs, we get a lot of the 420 sign stolen, especially around this time of year," he said.

They're reminding the culprits that it is a crime, which can result in fines and jail time, and costs taxpayers.

"The county pays for these signs and then, the city, you know, pays for their signs, and that's a lot of money coming out," Hubnik said.

The county is starting to grease the signs to make it harder to steal.

"My opinion, I think the local law enforcement needs to start patrolling the county roads more often," he said.

