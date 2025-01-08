West residents respond to cold temperature weather

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — "In the winter, I want to park so the sun is in the windshield, keeping the car warm," West resident J.B. Sneider said.

Local temperatures are expected to drop this week — as a cold front moves into our area. 25 News checked in with local residents in the West to see how they were managing the cold.

J.B. and Francy Sneider said they're both prepared to tackle on this cold weather.

"You can power a gas heater with a tiny generator and run a blower in the furnace and keep the house warm," Sneider said.

Donna French, a Texas transplant, said when you get used to the snow, it doesn't bother you. But it's her pets she has in front of her mind as the chill moves in.

"Just making sure that my animals have everything that they need and making sure that I have food and water and everything is working," West resident Donna French said.

Young or old, the possibility of snowfall has ten-year-old Easton Bettge excited.

"I'm looking forward to it snowing and school pretty much being closed," Easton Bettge said.

As for Sneider—

Reporter: How often do you see yourself leaving the house this week? J.B.: Only when necessary."

The Texas Department of Public Safety encourages residents to keep space heaters at least three feet away from walls and combustible materials, including furniture and bedding. Turn them off when you're away or sleeping, and never heat your home with a gas stove or oven.

