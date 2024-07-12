West Nile virus reported in Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Over the past six weeks, six positive samples for West Nile virus were found through monitoring by the Bell County Public Health District.

Those zip codes include 76502, 76543 and 76554, according to the district.

In a press release sent out on Wednesday, Bell County residents are urged to do their part to prevent mosquitoes on their property and to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases, including the West Nile Virus.

Bell County Public Health District said if bitten, symptoms may include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body and swollen lymph nodes. Those aged 50 and older with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

“It’s the time of year when people are spending more time outdoors and knowing that we have the presence of the West Nile Virus in Bell County, it is important for our residents to take protective measures for ourselves and our families to minimize the potential for illness. Following the 4 D’s is the best way to avoid mosquito bites and minimize sources for the mosquitoes to multiply,” said Bell County Public Health District Director Amy J. Yeager.



DEET: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellants that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellants and follow the instructions.

DRESS: Wear long, loose and light-colored clothing outside.

DRAIN: Remove all standing water in and around your home. Check places like gutters, birdbaths, tires, planters, etc.

DUSK & DAWN: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn hours when mosquitoes are most active.

“The Culex mosquito which carries West Nile Virus thrives in warm and humid weather which makes summer in Texas an ideal living space for them,” stated Amy J. Yeager, District Director.

The health district says they can help provide mosquito dunks to public areas and those that would like some help on their private property can request mosquito dunks/granules. They can provide help as long as supplies last.

For public property, BCPH said they are happy to treat those areas that are brought to their attention with available resources. They said they cannot treat private property. The owner would have to treat their own property. They can also supply home owners with dunks and educate them on how best to use them.

The BCPH Mosquito Monitoring and Surveillance Program runs April through late November. They said this is the second year of the program and BCPH is currently monitoring 22 sites throughout Bell County in urban, suburban and rural locations.

