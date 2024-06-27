'We're small': Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department in need of volunteers

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — It's a small city with a very recognizable name, but in need of help for the local volunteer fire department. The City of Beverly Hills is in need of more volunteers at the city's fire department.



The Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire department currently has 10 people on staff but they are looking to get 12 more volunteers.

Beverly Hills is a city spanning one square mile within Waco. The population is about two thousand people.

The firemen service the City of Beverly hills, but they also fight fires across McLennan County, they respond to about 70 fires each year.

"If I fall of this building here at city hall, I land in the city of Waco," said Jeff Wilhelm, the Fire Chief of the Beverly Hills Volunteer Fire Department

A town the size of one square mile within Waco, and with a population of about 2,000.

“We’re small, and we’re totally encircled by the city of Waco, and yes, most people don’t realize there’s the city of Beverly Hills,” Captain Marchisio said.

That's something that affects the City of Beverly Hills' volunteer fire department.

The firemen service the city of Beverly Hills, but they also fight fires across McLennan County — they respond to about 70 fires each year.

Chief Jeff Wilhelm says it’s tough without enough man power.

“If we can get 60 percent of our staff to show up, well, if we’re at 10 people that’s only six, if we’re at 20, that’s only 12," Chief Wilhelm said.

"Here, we need the more volunteers that we have, the better chance we have of a good show during a call."

After several grants allowing the department to purchase new equipment and uniforms, they’re now asking for their fellow neighbors to answer the call of being a small town hero.

“We’re here and you’re more than welcome to stop in anytime, especially if you want to fill out an application for a volunteer firefighter,” Captain Marchisio said.

Chief Wilhelm says they rely heavily on the community for donations that’s financial or even a case of water — if you’re interested in volunteering for the Beverly Hills fire department, you can visit the City of Beverly Hillswebsite.

Some requirements include:



18 years of age

Valid drivers license

Reliable transportation

No experience needed

