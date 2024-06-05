'We're going to be losing lives today': Several dogs euthanized at local Humane Society

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Time is running out for pups at the Humane Society — with kennels overflowing, several dogs are in line to be euthanized before the end of the week.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We going to be losing lives today guys, if nobody comes and helps us out.”

More than four dogs at the humane society have been euthanized since the non-profit posted this plea for help on Facebook on Monday.

“We constantly have dogs coming in, and we have nowhere to put them,” said Carmen Cheek with the Humane Society of Central Texas.

The City of Waco Animal Shelter and the Humane Society of Central Texas both share the same facility — the shelter focusing on intakes and the non-profit emphasizes adoption and fostering.

“The other day we had like, 18 dogs in and two dogs out, so everyday it’s just getting a little bit too much," Cheek said.

"We are definitely over capacity trying to find places for these dogs."

Right now, the facility is holding around 200 dogs, but they only have 115 kennels — leaving them with no choice but to say goodbye to several four-legged friends.

“When it gets down to it, if we have no room, then we do have to make those tough decisions,” Cheek said.

To help out with the lack of room, the City of Waco has proposed an expansion of the Waco Animal Shelter.

The Assistant City Manager Ryan Holt released this statement,

“The City of Waco Animal Shelter has seen increased demand for quarantine capacity and additional medical space to support the rising number of spay and neuter services. In response to these needs, the City of Waco has engaged an outside consultant to help assess the situation and develop a strategic plan. This plan will focus on determining the scope of the shelter's requirements and establishing a clear path forward to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals in our care. The consultant's expertise will be crucial in identifying the necessary resources, potential expansions, and operational improvements to meet these growing demands.”

“It would allow us a little more breathing room where we’re aren’t so tight, but it would still have to be on top of trying to stop the overpopulation with spaying and neutering, microchips, and educating the public on proper dog ownership,” Cheek said.

