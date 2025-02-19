WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "In the spring last couple years we've had tons of thunderstorms and really bad, potentially bad weather come through, and then in in the summer it was heat, so it's unfortunately kind of become an old hat," Midway Athletic Director Brad Shelton said.

The approaching arctic blast is shaking up schedules for High School sports. At Midway, the Panthers have had to cancel tennis tournaments, and track meets and switch times for soccer games. These changes are necessary for varsity games.

Watch the full story here:

Weather concerns cancel local sports events

"Making sure we get those district games in is vitally important because you have to make those games up. You know, that's district standing, so you've got to make sure we get those made up and there's rules from the UIL on how and when you can make those up. So those are kind of priority," Shelton said.

When I spoke with Brad, he tells me that they take a look at schedules the week before, making necessary adjustments, and communicating that to parents is important.

🔥🏃‍♂️ HEADS UP, TRACK FANS! 🏃‍♀️❄️



Due to the forecasted low temperatures & a chilly north wind bringing low wind chills tonight, the MMS/RVMS dual meet is rescheduled for March 5. Stay warm, & we’ll see you on the track soon! 💨🥶 @MidwayMS @MidwayMSTrack @RVMS_Athletics — Midway Athletics (@MidwayPanthers) February 13, 2025

"We try to do that immediately, just so kids know not only what's being changed, but maybe what's being added. You know, kids were expecting to run a track meet on Thursday. Well, now some may be running on Saturday, so we got to be a little flexible because, you know, some families may have plans," he said.

I've spoken about UIL recommendations when it comes to the weather and the UIL making those recommendations brings navigation to decision-making regarding all sports.

"What's good for football may not be good for tennis or vice versa or cross country. I like recommendations from the UIL...you don't mind recommendations, but you don't wanna be pigeonholed into things that may or may not be advantageous for your kids or their health and safety," he said.

We will continue to monitor changes in our neighborhood sporting events and update you as events change.

Follow Shahji on social media!