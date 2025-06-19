'Weather brings damage, people bring help': Texas Students use summer break to rebuild storm-hit homes in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — More than 40 students and volunteers from across Texas are spending their summer break serving those still recovering from major storms in Waco.

KXXV 25 News Texas students and volunteers repair a storm-damaged home

The students are part of BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery, a ministry of Texas Baptists, which partners with local organizations to provide home repairs and restoration work. This week’s efforts are focused on storm-damaged homes in the Waco area, in collaboration with Grassroots Community Development.

One of the homes receiving help belongs to Hilda Ferdin, who has lived there for more than a decade. When heavy rain hit the area, it left serious damage to her roof.

KXXV 25 News Hilda Ferdin describes the moment her roof collapsed during a severe storm

“I was really scared,” Ferdin said. “The ceiling came down from the rain. I've been looking around and with my budget, I don't get that much.”

Ferdin said the damage remained unrepaired for years – until now.

KXXV 25 News Student volunteers clear storm debris and toss it into a dumpster

“God gave me a budget. I prayed, and prayed for somebody to help me with it, because I'm disabled,” she said. “I told them, Lord, send me somebody to help me. Three days later, Mr. Brian and Lee with Grassroots, they knocked on my door and said they can help me.”

Student volunteers Lane Munoz and Leonidis Recio, both from Dallas, were among those helping fix Ferdin’s roof.

KXXV 25 News Dallas students Lane Munoz and Leonidis Recio help repair Ferdin’s home

“Natural disasters happen every day, and this could just be one of them,” Recio said.

“Weather brings damage, but there's always people that can always be there to help,” Munoz added.

Both students said the experience has been eye-opening.

“At home, I have so many luxuries that these people may not have, and I just want to be here, help these people so they don't have to worry the next time about if their roof's going to cave in,” Munoz said.

KXXV 25 News Student volunteer lays down shingles on a new roof

The impact, Recio and Munoz said, goes far beyond the repairs.

“Teamwork makes the dream work. That's one thing. And also, don't be greedy. Always help people when they need to be helped,” Recio said.

“To help this woman so she can live a great life in this house,” Munoz added. “Doing it for God.”

“Doing it for God,” Recio echoed.

The students are based this week at Meadowbrook Baptist Church in Waco. Their work continues through June 20.

For more information on BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery, visit texasbaptists.org/bounce .

Follow Allison on social media!