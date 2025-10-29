Water rate increase approved for Hillsboro residents

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — For Hillsboro residents, new water rates were approved and already took effect. But residents won't have to pay for their new increase until December.



City council approved the increased water rates on Oct. 22.

Water rates will be increased by 20%.

Residents won't have to pay for the new increase until December.

“I don’t think it’s fair. People not paying it before when they were supposed to," said Roman Jaimes, a Hillsboro resident.

"And it’s a lack of initiative," added Chris Schilling, a Hillsboro resident as well.

Jaimes and Schilling have a point.

It’s a $3 million debt that Hillsboro has accumulated over the years from the Aquilla Water Supply District. And now it’s time to pay.

On Wednesday, the city council approved an increase in the water rate for two purposes: to pay Aquilla Water Supply District what’s owed and to repair old water lines that are causing the city issues.

Hillsboro city manager said it’s either pay the bill or have the water shut off.

“We would be leaving our vulnerable citizens in jeopardy without water, their service being less reliable as public servants; we cannot do that," said Megan Henderson, city manager for the City of Hillsboro.

Henderson said the increased rate took effect on Thursday.

“Then there are residents whose meters won’t be read for a few weeks. They are still on the old rates, and until the new meter reading, after the meter reading, the new rates will go into effect on that new bill…again, it will be due for them at the end of December," said Henderson.

For Jaimes and Schilling, all they can do now is keep a close eye on their bill.

“It will be interesting to see what the difference is between now that we’re moving in and after December to see what that spike is. We’ll have to adjust how we use water and all that," said Schilling.

