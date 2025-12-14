Local nonprofit in need of more volunteers

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Over time, Hands and Feet Ministries in Belton has grown. The nonprofit is in need of volunteers for its Blessing Boutique to continue to help those in need.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“There were literally tears shed over a box of cereal," said Tiffani Conner, the director for Hands and Feet Ministries.

Tiffani Conner is the director at Hands and Feet Ministries in Belton. They help to feed the community and provide families with clothing as well. But lately their mission has been interrupted due to a need for more volunteers.

“We got to a place where we just had a day where no one was available. With the number of people that we’re serving, because we’re up to serving about 500 people, one person or two people can no longer make that work," Conner said.

Conner said Hands and Feet closed down its blessing boutique a few weeks ago for the day due to low staff.

When this happens, it can leave families with limited options.

“A lot of our families do get assistance, but often it’s not enough to make it through the month. A lot of our families struggle with transportation, so they may not be able to the food bank," Conner said.

Conner mentioned they need 7-10 volunteers to help them make it through the week because it’s not just the food they give out.

“We have shoes, clothes, house items, home items… all the things. We have a lot of people shopping for a lot of their needs. So we have people one-on-one with them, but we also have people in the back that are doing all the restocking, and we also have people in another building that are sorting donations," Conner said.

She said when families come, it’s all about focusing on their immediate needs.

“We don’t a lot of questions; we don’t require a lot of paperwork because we are a place that we want people to know that they are seen," Conner said.

If you want to become a volunteer, call (850) 426-3487.

