Water outage in Hillsboro affects residents following power failure in Aquilla

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Owner of Juice Light Martha Padilla said she was forced to close her shop, Juice Light, on Monday after losing water service in downtown Hillsboro.

"We can't operate without water," Padilla said.

She said closing down for any reason -- especially for water issues -- impacts her significantly.

"It's the fact that we're open, and we missed those few that wanted to come and get something from our shop," Padilla said.

I drove throughout Hillsboro to find some damage from the storms. I came across a few business signs that were knocked over by the winds and clothing donation bins that had been turned over.

The city of Hillsboro took to social media to explain the outage.

The city explained that a power outage in Aquilla resulted in some Hillsboro residents losing water service.

"The downtown tower was the only one that ran out of water," City manager Megan Henderson said. "The downtown area would be affected by a water boil notice. The boil water notice does not indicate a problem with the water."

Henderson said residents in the three other pressure plains were asked to limit water use.

The city manager said people living downtown lost water for about two hours. Padilla, a business owner, said every hour and every dollar counts.

"In a small town, especially like this, it's very hard for us to make it sometimes. That money that we could have been making yesterday here during those hours, it's like a chain effect," Padilla said.

