GATESVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — A fire that tore through part of downtown Gatesville Monday night destroyed four buildings on the town square, leaving behind more than structural damage. For many in this small Texas community, it marks the loss of a piece of history.

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'Watching history burn up': Downtown Gatesville fire destroys more than buildings

That history is deeply personal for residents like Ray Ashby, a board member of the Coryell County Historical Museum.

“A town like ours, just like me, we were born here, you know? We were raised here. I’m 62-years-old and I have all the memories of our little small town,” Ashby said.

The fire spread across multiple buildings, gutting longtime businesses that had stood for generations.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” Ashby said. “It just continued from that end and just went wall to wall and just gutted the entire thing. It was just very sickening. Sitting there watching it go was just like watching history burn up.”

Ashby said the buildings were more than storefronts — they were part of the town’s identity. Inside the museum, he pointed to photos capturing what once stood along the square.

Artifacts inside the museum offer a glimpse into that past, including a Gatesville Messenger newspaper from 1917 and an advertisement from Leaird’s dated 1947.

Now, those pieces serve as reminders of what has been lost.

“It’s a big part of our community and has been all these years,” Ashby said. “I hope that they just get it back up and going again, and we can make it look somewhat like it did so we can keep those memories going.”

Community members have already begun organizing efforts to help those impacted.

An employee fire benefit fund has been established at First National Bank, with locations in Gatesville, Evant and Oglesby. More information is available at fnbgatesville.com .

Donations are also being accepted for first responders, including bottled water, electrolyte packets and zero-sugar sports drinks. Items can be dropped off Tuesday, March 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Big Clean Car Wash, located at 1606 E. Main St. in Gatesville.

Additional drop-off locations for donations include:



The Main, 1603 E. Main St.

The Junction on 36, 1216 N. Highway 36

Law Office of Paul Harrell / Front Porch Realty, 701 E. Main St.

1854 Mercantile, 206 South 7th St.

Organizers say they are specifically in need of water, electrolyte packets and zero-sugar sports drinks.

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