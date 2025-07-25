WATCH: School safety meeting with Congressman Pete Sessions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — County judges, school leaders and law enforcement will meet to discuss school safety measures ahead of the new academic year during a meeting with Congressman Pete Sessions on Friday.

Earlier, Congressman Sessions held a closed-door meeting, and tells 25 News that school security is a top priority for the upcoming school year.

"I think because they were ill prepared in planning and if you're unprepared in planning, if you don't know what your responsibility is, what your role is, and you're looking for someone else to fulfill that role, things many times end poorly. This way, we have an understanding," Sessions said.