Congressman Sessions to hold school safety meeting with Central Texas districts

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Congressman Sessions emphasizes preparation as key to preventing tragedies like Uvalde. County judges, school leaders and law enforcement will meet to discuss school safety measures ahead of the new academic year.



This closed-door meeting will be held Friday, July 25th at 1 p.m.

This meeting is for school officials, county judges, and law enforcement to make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to the protection of our schools BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

County judges, school leaders, and area law enforcement are expected to take part in a closed-door meeting on Friday, July 25, to discuss school safety measures for the upcoming academic year.

China Spring ISD is among those participating in the meeting. The district provided a statement saying: "We're always working to strengthen our emergency response processes, and learning from experts helps us make sure our schools are not only great places to learn, but places where parents feel confident their children are safe."

This safety initiative comes just over three years after the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which has heightened concerns about school security across Texas.

Congressman Sessions told 25 News this is a top priority for the upcoming school year.

"I think because they were ill prepared in planning and if you're unprepared in planning, if you don't know what your responsibility is, what your role is, and you're looking for someone else to fulfill that role, things many times end poorly. This way, we have an understanding," Sessions said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety's iWatch program, in September of last year alone, the program reported 204 school safety related reports. The majority of these involved threats or the possibility of planned attacks around school campuses.

Congressman Sessions explained the message he wants to relay to the community.

"People have confidence, not only that school administrators will take seriously the safety, school safety, the safety in our classrooms, but that the parents would understand that their adherence to understanding and helping us with safe conduct and understanding the rules and regulations will be of benefit," Sessions said.

