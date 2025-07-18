Waffle House and more coming to old Hillsboro Outlet Mall site

HILLSBORO, Texas (KXXV) — Construction for Phase I, which includes "pad sites" along the frontage road, will begin soon at the old Hillsboro Outlet Mall.

The plan features a total of 10 sites, with active interest in five of them so far.

The first three known tenants are Panda Express, Chili's, and Waffle House.

Panda Express is scheduled to begin construction in August and plans to open in early 2026. Chili's will start construction in September, aiming for a late spring 2026 opening. Waffle House has not yet established a timeline for construction.

Developer Brian Glaser informed the Hillsboro City Council that it will take three years for the first new establishment to open. The project commenced in March 2023 and is currently on schedule.

In the photo below, from left to right, Chili's is #3, Panda Express is #5, and Waffle House is #10.

Hillsboro, Texas - City Government

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.