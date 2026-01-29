Waco's new city manager promises economic growth while maintaining fiscal responsibility

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Ryan Holt is set to become Waco's new city manager in February, transitioning from his current role as assistant city manager after a distinguished career that began with the police department in 1996. With the city facing massive infrastructure investment needs totaling $2 billion, Holt emphasizes his commitment to economic development and responsible financial management.



Ryan Holt will take over as Waco's new city manager in February, bringing nearly three decades of city experience to the role as he promises to focus on economic development and major infrastructure improvements.

Holt began his career as a cadet with the Waco Police Department in 1996, served as chief of police from 2017 to 2020, and spent the last 6 years as assistant city manager. He's now stepping into the top administrative role following Bradley Ford's decision to step down.

"We're really gonna keep our foot on the gas as far as economic development to continue to help Waco, continue to be a better place to live, work and play," Holt said.

Holt plans to focus on economic and infrastructure development, including downtown redevelopment, parks and recreation, and city investments. The city faces significant infrastructure challenges that will require substantial investment.

"We've got a billion dollars worth of street infrastructure and another billion dollars worth of water and wastewater infrastructure that we have to update. You'll see us take small bites in our capital improvement programs. We've got to keep buying fire trucks and we've got to keep buying police cars," Holt said.

As city manager, Holt will act as the CEO of the city, overseeing more than 1,600 employees. He will earn a base salary of $345,000 annually with benefits, compared to his predecessor Bradley Ford's base salary of $371,495 plus benefits.

When asked about his salary, Holt acknowledged public scrutiny is appropriate.

"I think public salaries paid for by public dollars should always be scrutinized. I think that's a fair question, and I think that those salaries are set based on comparison to other cities our size, other communities, the types of things that we do," Holt said.

While creating a balanced budget, Holt promises to be a good steward of taxpayer dollars, noting the city hasn't raised the tax rate in 14 years despite rising costs.

"Those same things that are in people's budgets at their houses that have gone up, those have also gone up for the city of Waco. But at the same time we haven't raised the tax rate in 14 years, and so we're trying to be super thoughtful," Holt said.

Holt said one of his top priorities is providing continuity to city employees and the community during the leadership transition.

