Waco's new $25 million park honors local Latina leader, celebrates Hispanic heritage

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco is transforming the former Floyd Casey Stadium site into the new 30-acre Alice Martinez Rodriguez Park, a $25.3 million capital project designed to honor community, culture and heritage. For local Hispanic residents like Rosa Rodriguez and Lidia Duran, the park is not only a new recreational space but also a symbol of pride, especially as it carries the name of a Latina leader. The park will feature trails, athletic facilities, pavilions, a heritage trail and ecological upgrades, with completion expected in fall 2026.



For Rosa Rodriguez of Casa de Bendicion Market and Lidia Duran, the city of Waco's latest project represents more than just a new recreational space — it's a symbol of community and Hispanic heritage.

The new 30-acre Alice Martinez Rodriguez Park will be built on the former Floyd Casey Stadium site as part of a $25 million capital improvement project. The park will feature trails, pavilions, athletic facilities and a heritage trail.

"The project design commenced in June 2023, with public engagement activities such as open houses and surveys to gather community input. The conceptual vision plan was completed in March 2024. The design and construction documents are currently being constructed, with bidding and groundbreaking anticipated in 2025," said the City of Waco.



February 2025 : Final Construction Documents

: Final Construction Documents March to August 2025: Permitting and Bidding, Contracting

Permitting and Bidding, Contracting September 2025: Notice to Proceed / Construction Start

Notice to Proceed / Construction Start Estimated Construction Timeline: 12-15 Months

12-15 Months Fall 2026: Estimated Project Completion

"I feel very emotional and happy knowing that it is a Latina name because Latinos make the difference here in Waco," Rodriguez said.

Both Hispanic women say naming the park after a Latina leader adds special significance to the project.

"The fact that the name is from a Latina woman makes me feel a great sense of Mexican Hispanic pride, Duran said.

"It's so beautiful that there is a big Hispanic community and that they're making a park for everybody," she added.

Rodriguez sees the timing as particularly meaningful with Hispanic Heritage Month approaching.

"I thank God that the city of Waco is bringing us this project especially since Hispanic Heritage Month is coming up," Rodriguez said.

According to the city, project goals include:



Create a regional destination park accessible to individuals with diverse physical abilities.

Revitalize the Waco Creek Corridor to improve ecological health and provide residents with enhanced access to natural environments.

Serve as a hub for metropolitan trail connections, linking the city-wide trail system to encourage outdoor activities.

Integrate the surrounding wetlands into the park's identity and develop strategies to mitigate flooding events.

Provide rentable pavilions and facilities for community use.

Upgrade the Gilbert Sanchez, Sr. Track and Field Complex to provide improved facilities for athletes and community members.

Celebrate the contributions of the Hispanic community and cultural history of the surrounding neighborhoods with a heritage trail connecting the park to the South Waco community.

Embrace Waco's vibrant artistic scene.

"The Alice Martinez Rodriguez Park project aims to transform the former site of Baylor University's Floyd Casey Stadium into a vibrant, mixed-use regional park designed to meet the community's diverse needs," the city said.

City leaders expect the park to be completed next fall. Until then, community members say they'll be watching closely as the vision for Alice Martinez Rodriguez Park takes shape.

"There is so many Hispanics in the area and we're growing so I think it's phenomenal the city is doing this for us," Duran said.

