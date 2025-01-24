'A place for all to play': Waco's park at Floyd Casey project prepares for construction

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The city provided updates on the park, at the Floyd Casey project at a council meeting this month. They revealed new renderings, specifics on designs, and the construction timeline.



Project completion is expected by fall 2026, focusing on accessibility and Hispanic Heritage.

They are finishing up construction documents next month. March-May: permitting, bidding and contracting. June - notice to proceed and construction will start.

The project is estimated to take 12 to 15 months to complete.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“This place was ugly, it was very dirty, but they started to clean," Martha Herrera said in Spanish. "But you can tell they’re about to start construction, it's changed a lot.”

Martha Herrera has owned a house across from the Floyd Casey area for more than a decade. She was there when Baylor still had its game days at the stadium, but it's about to look very different in the future.

"I looked and I was like ‘Oh they about to construct, how pretty, but yes, it’s changed."

In the future—the park will replace the 30-acre space along Waco Creek complete with a skate park and sports courts including pickle-ball and water features. One of the city's goals for the park is to honor the history of the neighborhood by paying homage to Hispanic culture.

Being Hispanic herself, Martha told 25 News she was speechless when she found out the park would be honoring her heritage.

“It’s very emotional," she said. "I don't know what to say, I never would’ve imagined that they’re making it that way, in honor of our race."

At Tuesday's council meeting— the city said the park will be a "destination" spot in our community and it will turn heads throughout the state.

Right now, construction documents are being finished. The next steps include permitting, bidding, and contracting. Construction is expected to begin in June.

Martha says she's looking forward to seeing the finished project in our neighborhood.

“They’re always on their phones, this will be good for their health, and to also play with other kids, I'm excited to see it, and I can only imagine it’s going to look nice.”

