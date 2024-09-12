Proposed name of Alice Rodriguez Park moves forward to city vote

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco park naming proposal advances with majority vote.



Alice Martinez Rodriguez Park is a proposed name for the park.

The new park will be located on the 72-acre lot of the former Baylor stadium.

The park construction is projected to cost $22 million.



"We saw the need, the need is there, we addressed the need," said Councilwoman Alice Rodriguez.

By a vote of 9-1 from the Waco Historic Land Preservation Committee, six people remain in the running to have parts of the coming 22-million dollar park on Valley Mills named after them.

What has been decided — the longtime leader whose name will adorn the entire park area, City Council Member Alice Rodriguez.

"We wanted to keep it local. We wanted to honor people like Councilwoman Rodriguez," Isabel Lozano, an Hispanic Heritage Task Force member, said.

The proposal was started by the Hispanic Heritage Task Force.

Task Force Member Elaine Botello told 25 News it grew out of the need for more Hispanic representation in our community.

"This was our only chance we had to have some Hispanic names on our streets and to honor them in the way we thought to honor," Councilwoman Rodriguez said.

Botello told 25 News' Marc Monroy that Rodriguez was selected because of her long-standing advocacy for Hispanics in the area and her 26 total years serving on Waco City Council.

"She has bridged several communities within our community as well," Botello said.

Parks manager Jonathan Cook says the work is crucial in advancing the diversity in our neighborhoods.

"And having that ability to tell those stories through the design and different panels throughout the park. It means a lot and it's something that will last for generations," Cook said.

As for the park, it's expect to get construction underway by early next year