Waco's Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits closing bar operations after 12 years

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A beloved downtown Waco establishment is making significant changes to its business model after more than a decade of serving the community.

Dichotomy Coffee and Spirits announced on social media that it will be shutting down the bar aspect of its operations. The downtown staple has served Waco for 12 years as both a coffee shop and cocktail bar.

According to the social media post, the closure comes as the business has seen increasing costs of alcohol along with a consistent drop in sales.

The coffee shop portion will remain open, while the bar will continue operating until the end of January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

