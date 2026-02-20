Texas counties spend millions on OnlyFans content, local areas rank high statewide

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Everything's bigger in Texas — including the money Texans spend on OnlyFans. The Lone Star State ranks second nationally in spending on the content creation platform, and you might be surprised where Central Texas counties land on that list.



Texas ranks 2nd nationally in OnlyFans spending, contributing over $248 million in 2025 to the platform's $7.2 billion worldwide revenue

Central Texas counties rank high statewide with Bell County at 13th place ($2.9 million), McLennan County at 24th ($1.97 million), and Coryell County at 48th ($509,691)

Major Texas cities lead spending with Houston at nearly $32 million, Dallas at $26 million, and Austin at $17.5 million.

You can watch the full story here:

Texas Counties Spend Millions on OnlyFans: Where Does Yours Rank?

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Texans contributed over $248 million to the content creation platform OnlyFans in 2025, with several Central Texas counties ranking surprisingly high in statewide spending.

Texas ranks second nationally in raw dollars spent on OnlyFans, contributing to the platform's $7.2 billion in worldwide revenue for 2025 — a $600 million increase from 2024. The United States leads global spending with $2.63 billion.

"America is a business, people have to make money," Cael Hogan said.

"I don't exactly agree with it.I feel like there's a lot better ways for people to make moneywithout just putting their whole life out there for everybody to see but America is a business," Michael McNamara added.

However, reactions from Central Texans were mixed when asked about OnlyFans usage.

"Never," said Maddox Durell when asked if they had used the platform.

"I have not," McNamara said.

"I have never, never really plan to," Cael Hogan responded.

Despite these responses, someone is clearly spending money on the platform. Harris, Dallas, and Bexar counties claim the top three spots for OnlyFans spending in Texas.

Among Central Texas counties, Bell County holds the 13th spot statewide with $2,922,345.45 in spending. McLennan County comes in at 24th with $1,966,454.55, while Coryell County grabs the 48th spot with $509,690.91.

"Would it shock you if I told you McLennan County is number 24 on that list?" Dominique Leh asked locals

"Yeah, absolutely, that actually does shock me," McNamara replied.

"That's shocking, McLennan. I didn't think it was really that big.I mean,I know Waco is a smaller city.We don't have that many people here,so to hear that McLennan is that high up on the list means that there's a big majority of people who are paying into this,which is honestly, kind of sad," Durell said.

Other area counties also made the list out of Texas's 254 counties: Hill County ranked 90th, Lampasas County 126th, Milam County 139th, Burleson County 152nd, Falls County 164th, and Robertson County 186th.

At the city level, Houston leads Texas with nearly $32 million in OnlyFans spending. Dallas trails close behind with more than $26 million, and Austin comes in third with more than $17.5 million.

Not everyone approves of the spending trend.

"A lot of wasted money," Jaime Brajdic, a local resident said.

"Issues like pornography, they're spiritually, emotionally and mentally corrosive," Zach Linton, a Hewitt resident said.

"I just think across the board, we need to repent of this. Men need to love their wives, women need to respect their men, and we need to get back to biblical values in America," Linton added.

The rankings would naturally change if calculated on a per capita basis rather than raw spending totals.

You can view Texas county rankings here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!