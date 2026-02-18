Family and community remember 16-year-old Adrian Banks after tragic bicycle accident

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Temple community is coming together to remember a 16-year-old whose life was cut short in a tragic bicycle accident. Family and friends said Adrian Banks' legacy of faith continues to inspire others, even in death.



16-year-old Adrian Banks died after being hit by a car on Tarver Drive while riding a bicycle with his younger sister.

Family and community held a memorial service Tuesday evening featuring worship music, prayer and a balloon release to honor Adrian's faith.

Adrian's younger sister was injured in the accident but is now able to walk, though she struggles emotionally with the loss of her brother.

Family members said Adrian's legacy continues to impact others, with 17 people giving their lives to Christ following his death.

Family, friends and the community came together Tuesday evening to remember and celebrate the life of Adrian Banks, a 16-year-old who died after he was hit by a car on Tarver Drive while riding a bicycle with his younger sister.

"I never thought I would be helping my son planning my grandson's funeral. I'm trying to hold it together," said Stacey Baumiller, Adrian's grandmother.

The memorial service featured worship music, prayer and remembrance to honor a young man known for his love of Christ. The evening concluded with a balloon release as attendees called out "We love you Adrian."

"It was his time to bring everybody closer together. That's what gives us peace, that we know that he's looking down and he's with our dad, he's with all our other loved ones, having a good time and never hurting again," Baumiller said

I had the opportunity to meet with Adrian's parents and his grandmother, who spoke about the legacy Adrian's faith had on others.

"He's still changing lives now, and I love that he changed 17 people gave their life to Christ the other night," Adrian's mother Erica Banks said.

Adrian's younger sister, who was injured in the accident, is now able to walk but her recovery presents unique challenges for the 10-year-old.

"So she's really struggling, you know, a 10 year old girl, like I want to see my brother. Let me see him again. I want to see him, you know, it's hard to explain to her, but she's a believer and she knows where he's going," a family member said.

For his family, it's Adrian's legacy that brings the community closer and their faith stronger.

"Love you, son, fly high, rip Adrian," said Erica.

"One day I'll hug you again. Love you so much, Grandma Stacy," said Baumiller.

"You meant so much to us. One day we will meet again. I love you, son, Dad," said Andrew Banks, Adrian's father.

