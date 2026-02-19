Waco police report shows racial disparities in traffic stops despite 0 profiling complaints

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A new report reveals significant racial disparities in Waco police traffic stops, with Black and Hispanic drivers being stopped and searched at rates higher than their population representation, despite the department receiving zero racial profiling complaints in 2025.

The Waco Police Department conducted more than 16,000 traffic stops in 2025, yet received no complaints about racial profiling, according to the newly released data.

"That's nice if it's 0, from what I read, it's not 0," said Jeanette Bell, president of North East Riverside Neighborhood Association.

The report shows Black drivers were involved in 27% of traffic stops but were the subject of 47% of vehicle searches. These numbers reveal disparities when compared to population demographics.

"We're gonna have to address that," Bell said. "If that's happening, the police need more training, maybe in cultural sensitivity, cultural awareness."

Waco PD responded that out of 866 searches conducted on Black drivers, 507 had probable cause to search. The department explained that probable cause could include situations where officers smell or see marijuana, which would initiate a search.

Dr. Peaches Henry, president of the NAACP Waco Chapter, expressed satisfaction with the report and believes the zero racial profiling complaints align with her organization's experience with the police department.

"I believe that the Waco Police Department is proactively seeking to make solid connections," Henry said.

Henry noted that her organization holds several events and meetings throughout the year to strengthen trust with the police department. She said they will take a closer look at the report and will raise any concerns if any with the chief at their next quarterly meeting.

"Our philosophy in dealing with the Waco Police Department is that we want to build a relationship with the department before we have issues," Henry said.

The full Waco Police Department Racial Profiling report can be found here.

You can file a police complaint report here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

