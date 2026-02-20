Waco celebrates Year of the Horse with third annual Lunar New Year Market

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Asian Leaders Network will host its third annual Lunar New Year Market at the Waco Downtown Farmers Market on Saturday, Feb. 21, combining traditional celebrations with local community festivities.

The free event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features performances by the Baylor Lion Dance team and other local Asian dance groups at Bridge Street Plaza, marking the first time these performances will take place at this location for Lunar New Year in Waco.

You can watch the full story here:

Waco's Lunar New Year Market: Year of the Horse Celebration

"Last year was the year of the snake, and now year of the horse is moving into what's to come," said Jaja Chen, board chair with Asian Leaders Network.

The celebration offers family-friendly activities including an interactive passport activity where participants can collect stamps to win red envelopes filled with goodies. The Baylor Vietnamese Student Organization will showcase the cultural lion dance as part of the performances.

Chen expressed enthusiasm about the community showcase opportunity.

"We're excited to be able to showcase our culture," Chen said.

The annual Lunar New Year Market combines with the regular Waco Downtown Farmers Market but adds 20 new vendors for the celebration.

Attendees can enjoy vibrant food trucks, a free Lunar New Year photo booth, handmade vendors, free arts and crafts by Art Center Waco, red envelope sticker and raffle giveaways.

The event provides a moment for the Asian community in Waco to put their traditions on display while welcoming the broader community to participate in the Year of the Fire Horse celebrations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

