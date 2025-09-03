WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco City Council approved a new budget that will increase resident's monthly utility bills by $11 starting in 2026. The increases primarily cover water, wastewater, solid waste and street maintenance services, with the city citing capital improvement projects as the main driver rather than inflation.



Waco residents will pay $11 more per month for utilities starting in 2026, following city council budget approval

Average utility bills have increased $9 from 2023-2024, $7 from 2024-2025, with the largest jump of $11 coming in 2026

The increase includes $5.01 more for water, wastewater and solid waste, plus $2 for street maintenance, offset by a $1 drainage fee reduction.

Waco utility rates jump $11 monthly in 2026 budget

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Waco residents will see an $11 monthly increase in utility bills starting in 2026 as the city council approved a new budget that raises fees for water, trash and street maintenance services.

The approved budget will impact taxpayers across multiple utility categories, with the largest increases affecting essential services that residents cannot avoid.

"We're all trying to survive here, we all live paycheck to paycheck," Waco homeowner, Ralph Navarro, said.

"It's pretty much a struggle for everyone who's paycheck to paycheck," Waco resident, Adrian Hernandez, said.

According to data from the City of Waco, utility bills have been steadily climbing.

From 2023 to 2024, the average customer's utility bill jumped about $9. In 2024 to 2025, customers saw a $7 increase. The upcoming 2026 increase will add $11 more to monthly bills.

Navarro has lived in his home for more than 20 years and has watched his utility costs skyrocket over time.

"In my opinion they shouldn't be messing with anything, just leave it alone," Navarro said.

Navarro told 25 News that years ago, he would pay a $100 utility bill. Now it's inching close to $400.

"As years go by, everything is just climbing up," Navarro said.

The bill breakdown includes a $5.01 increase for water, wastewater and solid waste fees, plus a $2 increase to street maintenance fees. High property valuations by the McLennan County Appraisal District also contribute to the overall cost increase. Residents will see an average $1 decrease to drainage fees.

"I suppose it'll be good for longevity, but I know a lot of people who are fixed income, a lot of people that are actually homeless now that weren't homeless last year," Hernandez said.

While many neighbors aren't looking forward to paying even more, they don't really have another choice.

"It has to get done, there's no way of getting around it, to me I leave it up to God," Navarro said.

The new rates will go into effect at the start of next year.

The city released this statement in response to the increases,

"Water and wastewater budget covers both O&M and CIP. The CIP Budget presentation on June 6 detailed all of the upcoming proposed projects in these funds. Rate increases in water and wastewater are primarily due to CIP and these projects. Street maintenance fees are increasing to cover the cost of street preservation; this was detailed in a recent council meeting on June 3. Inflation is always considered during the budget process, but it is not the driving force for the total rate increase. The drainage fee reduction is being done to provide some relief to the ratepayer because the street fee is going up." City of Waco

