Waco Transit prepped for winter storm and putting safety first

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — If you need to take the bus this weekend to get to point A or B, the Waco Transportation Department will be operating for residents.



If the weather gets bad, Waco transit will delay travel times for riders

The transit department is asking people to stay home unless they have to travel.

The Waco Transportation Department will operate during the winter storm

“I was one of the drivers they sent out there," said Rita Mata, a bus driver for the Waco Transportation Department.

Rita Mata went out to drive the bus in the 2021 winter storm, but that didn’t last long.

“They did pull us back in, not realizing how dangerous it was out there," said Mata.

Mata said she’s been a bus driver for 28 years, and five years ago, she got her first experience driving in a winter storm. She says it got bad.

“Very…I had no control, I was just sliding on the ice thinking that I was going upward, but you know the weight of the bus kinda just kept on going, and luckily I had another operator on here," said Mata.

Mata’s experience is what Director of Operations Charles Parham for the Waco Transportation Department wants to avoid this weekend with the upcoming winter storm.

“Mainly, the ice, we can’t travel on the ice. As long as there’s not ice…it’s just cold weather, more than likely we’re going to maintain service," said Director of Operations Charles Parham for the Waco Transportation Department.

After having an unforgettable experience driving in the storm, Mata is grateful that the transit system is taking safety seriously. And her message to riders is clear if it applies to them.

“But if you don’t have to be out there, stay home. Even if it’s icy out there or just walking, you know…where I was stuck at the whole parking lot was iced over…so just stay home," said Mata.

