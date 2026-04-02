MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — After closing their second location at Union Grove, the owners of a Waco Thai restaurant are using their leftover ingredients to feed those in need this Good Friday.

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Waco Thai restaurant feeds those in need on Good Friday

Ning and Wuttipong Garsee, owners of Curry Up and Wok This Way, have an abundance of food they do not want to go to waste. They believe the opportunity to provide a meal to Waco's homeless population before Easter is part of God's plan and want to offer a moment of gratefulness.

"Instead of wasting the food we can always use our passion to turn the waste food into a meal, a blessing meal for people," Ning Garsee said.

The Garsees are asking the community for help with donations, ranging from packs of water to candy bars.

"Tomorrow this Good Friday we have feel like God led us into the way that we would love to feed people, and Thai food has always been our love language. When we were back then in Thailand we always follow our passion by cooking for others and our neighbors so we would love to do the same thing here in Waco," Ning Garsee said.

Anyone interested in helping can reach out to Curry Up and Wok This Way on their Facebook page.

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