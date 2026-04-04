Waco Thai restaurant feeds the homeless community this Good Friday

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — When Curry Up and Wok This Way closed a location, they didn't let the food go to waste. The Waco restaurant donated 50 meals to the Salvation Army, inspiring other businesses to give back.



The owners of Waco Thai restaurant Curry Up and Wok This Way donated 50 meals to the Salvation Army after closing their Union Grove location

Co-owner Wuttipong Garsee drew inspiration from his childhood experiences with hunger in Thailand to feed the local homeless community this Good Friday.

The couple's generosity inspired other local businesses, including Kings Chicken and Zukes Tea Bar, to also donate meals to those in need.

The Garsees plan to make the food donation a yearly Good Friday tradition.

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Waco Thai restaurant feeds those in need on Good Friday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After closing their second location at Union Grove, the owners of Waco Thai restaurant Curry Up and Wok This Way found themselves with a surplus of food. Instead of letting it go to waste, Ning and Wuttipong Garsee used their passion for cooking to feed those in need this Good Friday.

The couple had two restaurants in the greater Waco area. Following an unexpected closure at their Union Grove location, they were left with more food than one location could handle.

"For Thai people, this is something that we born and grew up with to share with others and our neighbors," Ning Garsee said.

"We don't want to throw away. We don't want to waste it," Wuttipong Garsee said.

They prepared 50 plates of Thai cuisine and donated them to the Salvation Army to hand out to homeless neighbors. It is a mission they feel called to by their faith and personal experience. Before Wuttipong Garsee was adopted by an American family, he knew what it was like to be hungry in Thailand.

"When you're a kid, you're like, ask God, like, I hope someone will feed me today. I hope that someone will give me $1 so we can go buy food," Wuttipong Garsee said.

He feels God has given him more than he ever asked for and now wants to bless others. The couple is inspiring other businesses in the community, like Kings Chicken and Zukes Tea Bar, to do the same. Kings Chicken donated 50 plates of food and Zukes Tea Bar donated 6 gallons of their tea.

"We're gonna donate 50 meals today, um, of our wings, our nubs, cause they're easy to eat and super delicious, uh, with our seasoned fries, so we're super excited," King's Chicken Owner Leo Spann said.

"We've become a family so anytime we can team up and, and bless others we're real happy to do so," Owner of Zuke's Tea Bar, Stacy Zukerman said.

Sharing their love language of food has become a way for the couple to share God's love with the community. The Garsees plan to make this a yearly tradition on Good Friday.

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