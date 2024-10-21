Walking Tales event teaches about historical figures buried at Oakwood Cemetery

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Heart of Texas Storytelling Guild hosted its annual Walking Tales event, which was first hosted in 2008. This year, more than 20 interpreters dressed as local historical figures and set up around Oakwood Cemetery to teach the public who they were.

Stories about the people who helped shape Waco, including local legends such as Neil McLennan, William Cameron, and Captain Joseph Bell, were shared.

"Today was a good day to come out and get a little Waco history and an adventure," Karen Kay said.

One of our neighbors, Karen Kay, brought her two grandchildren to the event.

"So much that happens in school sounds like somewhere else," Kay said. "Some of the history they'll hear today is about right around us in our community."

Kay has lived in Waco for nearly 40 years but said there is still more to learn.

Someone dressed as Sally Bell talked about the natatorium and the healing properties of the water in Waco.

Sally was married to Captain Bell. He is known for drilling water wells in Waco and, at one point, served as president of the Bell Water Co. Thanks to him, there used to be two indoor swimming pools where the silos are today. Waco's natatoriums were popular years ago because they had mineral water.

