Waco set to welcome new restaurants and apartment units in 2026

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — For years, locals and visitors watched as construction took place along University Parks Drive; it's all a part of the city’s downtown development plans. Now that 2025 is upon us, you might see some new additions by the end of the year.



The new riverwalk project is bidding for the first quarter of the year, with construction expected to begin mid-year 2025 and be completed by mid-2026, with water features and two new restaurants along the Brazos River.

Apartment units, a parking garage, and a family-style restaurant are also set to be located along University Parks Drive.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Construction along University Parks Drive has come a long way in the past year. We’ve seen the completion of the foster pavilion and Riverfront Lofts, But what about everything in between?

“Anybody who’s been here 10 years ago may not even recognize this place,” City of Waco Mayor Jim Holmes said.

A 2022 project plan shows retail and restaurants.

These are the renderings outside the construction fence line.

I spoke with City of Waco Mayor Jim Holmes about the upcoming additions.

“We hope to start the construction mid-year 2025 and have it done by the middle of 2026. That riverwalk expansion will have a lot of water features and two new restaurants,” Mayor Holmes said.

Plans show two 4,000 plus square foot restaurants with outdoor decks along the Brazos River, and near the Foster Pavilion, you’ll also see another restaurant.

“I hope we’re looking to have a family-style support-style restaurant with outdoor beverages. And just really looking forward to activating this plaza,” Mayor Holmes said.

But that’s not all. A 600-space parking garage and 500 additional apartment units are on the way.“When we have that kind of foot traffic downtown, it’s helping businesses, downtown restaurants, nightclubs, museums, the zoo, and all the fun activities we have in downtown,” Mayor Holmes said.

Follow Dominique on social media!