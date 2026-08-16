Waco restaurant rises from the ashes after burning down 4 years ago

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Tru Jamaica burned down a few years ago. The owners said the community stood behind them when they experienced the unimaginable.



Tru Jamaica burned down in December 2022

The restaurant reopened at the same location years later.

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When times get hard, we stick together," said local customer Brandon Jarrard.

Sticking together is what kept Tru Jamaica’s spirit alive today.

“It's super peaceful in here, and it doesn’t really feel like you’re in Waco in here," said Brandon.

Back in 2022, the restaurant's peace was shattered when an electrical fire sparked during the midnight hour, melting everything inside. The owners of the beloved restaurant took several years to open up again…but they never lost their faith.

Vivia Charles, the co-owner of Tru Jamaica, says she thought the fire was small until she saw the damage.

“I didn’t expect to see what I saw, but we’re a family of faith, so we all hugged and cried tears and said we’re going to keep going to see what tomorrow brings," said Vivia Charles, co-owner of Tru Jamaica.

Charles and her son, Ancieto, the co-owner, did just that. Over the years, they spent over $800,000 to open up again. But during this time, they discovered something else from the community.

“They were always asking, ' When are you reopening? ' We would get letters. Overall, they were praying for us, and we want you back. We felt like Tru Jamaica needed to be here on the corner of East Waco," said Charles.

Charles said it’s people like Brandon and his family they look forward to serving again and again. And for Brandon, the love goes beyond the food — it’s felt through the kindness and compassion behind every meal.

“They’re very welcoming and kind and always make sure you have everything you need," said Brandon.

For a list of Tru Jamaica's hours and location click here.

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