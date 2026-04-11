WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Regional Airport is looking to crack down on long-term parking violations after officials say up to 40% of travelers are not paying.

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Waco Regional Airport to plan parking enforcement as some travelers avoid fees

Travelers can currently see signs in the parking lot and inside the airport showing them how to pay for long-term parking. However, Waco Regional Airport Director James Harris said the signs and the honor system are no longer enough.

"We're only capturing about 60 to 70% of people that are actually parking," Harris said.

The airport implemented paid parking in October of last year, hoping to bring in $400,000 annually. The parking fees were designed to help the airport move toward self-sustainability and save tax dollars.

"Enforcement has always been on the table. It's just how we wanted to implement it, and we wanted to give a grace period, as the word got out that parking fees were being implemented," Harris said.

The airport is now looking into how to ensure people pay.

"There are several options. We have some indirect enforcement, such as gate arms and control measures in the parking lots. There's also the possibility of towing, ticketing, things of that nature," Harris said.

Harris told me the airport has brought in $146,000 since the fees were implemented. While that is shy of their goal, he adds they are slowly getting on track.

There is no timeline yet for when enforcement measures will be presented to the council and city management for a decision.

"We're in the information gathering stage, uh, we're saying what systems will best work for us, uh, the prices on those things and how we're going to pay for it," Harris said.

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