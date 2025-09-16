Waco Regional Airport to start charging for parking next month to move towards 'self-sufficiency'

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Regional Airport will begin charging for parking starting Oct. 1, with fees set at $5 per day or $25 per week as part of an effort to reduce the airport's reliance on taxpayer subsidies.

The new parking fees are designed to help the airport move toward self-sustainability, according to recently hired Airport Manager James Harris.

"That's what the parking fee implementation is for. It's to save the tax dollars, cause right now we're taking a pretty big subsidy, an annual subsidy from the city, and we should be able to pay for ourselves," Harris said.

The airport will utilize ParkMobile to process parking payments, which will incur additional fees in addition to the base price.

At average fill rates, the parking program is expected to generate more than $400,000 in its first year, according to the city.

Some Waco residents expressed disappointment about the new charges.

"It's disappointing, really. I mean, everything's already getting pricey," one resident said.

"If that is the case, I would like to see that. I mean, if we do see it, I mean, I hate to say it, but I mean if it does, that'd be nice, but I don't know if we're actually gonna see it, or how that'll actually manifest," the resident said.

Harris acknowledged the change may initially impact airport operations.

"I think initially the shock of it will deter people," Harris said.

"Just prepare, there could be delays once the implementation comes into effect. We're not really sure how it's going to affect the parking lot and the waiting times yet. Just give yourself extra time. Give us a chance. We're working out the kinks as we go," Harris said.

The airport plans to increase parking prices by $2 annually through 2027. The city is also considering raising lease rates for commercial airport users to generate additional revenue.

After the first month of implementation, the city will evaluate the system's performance and customer feedback to determine if enforcement needs to be strengthened.

