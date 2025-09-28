Waco Regional Airport searching for a new restaurant

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Regional Airport is looking for another restaurant to fill its space.



The last restaurant other occupy space at the airport was Marie's Bistro

The Waco Regional Airport hopes to get a new restaurant early next year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’d love to have a new restaurant like the new airport," said Mary Darden, an airport traveler.

Mary Darden is a frequent flyer at the Waco

Regional Airport. She flies out about every two months, but lately they’ve been eating before they arrive at the airport.

"There’s no food here, where are you eating, Mary?" asked our 25News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"We don’t eat unless we eat at home or we eat in Dallas, but we’d love to have a restaurant here...it’d be great. They used to have a one and it was pretty good," Darden said.

The restaurant she’s talking about is not gone. Marie's Bistro was at the airport for only a few months and then moved out.

A new eatery is something airport manager James Harris said is on their to-do list for travelers like Mary.

“We’re turning a new corner. We want to entice people to fly out of Waco. We want to bring as many people to the airport as possible," Harris said.

However, Harris is well aware that they’ll have to offer good food and not rely entirely on airport travelers.

“The next people to take over the restaurant, it’s a big task, they need to have a good menu. We have a good menu, an enticing menu for even the locals that live around here to come to the airport and have a meal here at the airport," Harris said.

For travelers like Mary who may spend about an hour at the airport, a small meal could make a difference, especially if a flight gets canceled.

“I encourage them to get one," Darden said.

