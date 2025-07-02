Waco ranked as top 50 cities for Best BBQ in America for 2025

CENTRAL TEXAS, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ranked No. 44 on a list of the Best BBQ Cities in America for 2025, among other Central Texas and Brazos Valley neighborhoods.

Temple was ranked No. 128, Killeen was listed as No. 131, College Station was ranked at No. 168 and Bryan landed in the No. 228 spot.

Houston earned the No. 3 spot, followed by Austin at No. 5, San Antonio at No. 11 and Dallas at No. 13. Austin earned the second-highest rate for best access to BBQ. Austin earned 4.2 out of 5 stars for the best average consumer ratings.

Houston ranked No. 2 for the highest number of BBQ establishments, with 160 in the city, behind Los Angeles, which has 162. But Austin is ranked No. 1 for the highest number of top-rated BBQ establishments, with 21 in the city.

This comes after the Texas Monthly Top 50 Barbecue Joints recently released its rankings.