Central Texas BBQ joints named to Texas Monthly's top 50 list

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Barbecue lovers in Central Texas have plenty to celebrate. Four local spots have landed on Texas Monthly’s prestigious Top 50 BBQ Joints list, released as part of the magazine’s ongoing coverage of Texas barbecue culture.

Miller’s Smokehouse in Belton, LJ’s BBQ in Brenham, Rossler’s Blue Cord Barbecue in Harker Heights, andHelberg Barbecue in Woodway(Waco) were all recognized for their standout smoked meats and growing reputations in the state's thriving barbecue scene.

Texas Monthlynoted, “As Texas barbecue gets better and better, the task of choosing the very best gets harder and harder — it's a nice problem to have.”

In addition to the Top 50 list, the magazine also gave honorable mentions to three more regional favorites: Schoepf’s BBQ in Belton, 1775 Texas Pit BBQ in College Station, and Pustka Family Barbecue in Temple.