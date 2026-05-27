WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation is investigating complaints after multiple drivers reported contaminated fuel at a Raceway gas station in Waco damaged their vehicles.

Watch the full story here:

Waco Raceway reopens amid ongoing contaminated fuel complaints

The Raceway station on Valley Mills Drive has reopened after drivers said they unknowingly pumped water-contaminated gasoline last week, leading to costly repairs and ongoing reimbursement concerns.

Driver Audrey Commons said she immediately suspected the fuel after experiencing problems with her vehicle shortly after filling up.

“I didn't know what was wrong, but I knew it had to have been the gas because I just filled up.”

Nearly two weeks later, Commons said she is still dealing with repair costs, paperwork and uncertainty about when she will be reimbursed.

“I guess it's going on 2 weeks, and I am still dealing with this," Commons said.

Commons said she has submitted documentation related to the damage but remains frustrated with the process.

“It's just preposterous. They've admitted fault. Again, according to TDLR, Raceway admitted fault both at the store level and corporate level. So why am I two weeks later, still waiting to get my money back?”

In a statement to 25 News, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation said it has received multiple complaints regarding possible contaminated fuel at the location.

“TDLR has received multiple complaints regarding possible contaminated fuel at this location. A TDLR investigator has been to the site, and it appears the station has begun taking steps to address the issue.



Protecting Texas consumers is an important part of TDLR's mission. These complaints will move through TDLR's normal investigative process, which may include efforts to secure restitution for affected consumers when appropriate.



Consumers who believe they may have been affected should file a complaint with TDLR through the agency's website, and keep fuel receipts, repair records, photographs, and any other documentation related to potential vehicle damage.” Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation

Commons said investigators told her the station could face fines connected to the number of pumps at the location.

“At most, according to the investigators that I spoke to at the TDLR yesterday, they'll get fined. He said, luckily that station has, I want to say, 24 to 28 pumps, and they are fined per pump, but it's a Raceway. It's a slap on the wrist, it's nothing to them.”

She said the financial strain continues for many drivers impacted by the incident.

“Meanwhile, there's still several of us out here still dealing with the trickle-down effects of you know, having to spend that money that we didn't have to spend or some of us out there that haven't fixed their cars yet.”

Drivers who believe they may have purchased contaminated fuel are encouraged to document any damage, save receipts and repair records, and file a complaint through the TDLR website.

Follow Allison on social media!