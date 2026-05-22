WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One Central Texas organization says rising farming costs and food insecurity are putting pressure on both farmers and families ahead of the upcoming primary runoff election.

Watch the full story here:

‘This affects all of us’: Rising costs push Texas farmers, families to the brink ahead of primary runoff

World Hunger Relief Executive Director Beth Ferguson said the impact of rising fuel, transportation and seed costs extends far beyond farms and into grocery stores and households across Central Texas.

“When farmers are not able to produce because gas prices are through the roof or seed prices are skyrocketing because transportation costs are going so high, that trickles down into our grocery stores and translates into families,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said many families are already struggling with high grocery prices and limited access to food.

“This is an issue that affects all of us. When farmers can’t produce, we don’t have food in the grocery store,” Ferguson said.

She said local farmers need more support from state and federal leaders, especially through programs tied to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“We’re going to have to really figure out how we can help small farmers and local farmers instead of just helping line the pockets of these big conglomerates that are taking over our farming industry,” Ferguson said.

With early voting underway, Ferguson encouraged voters to research where candidates stand on agriculture and food access issues before heading to the polls.

“Know who you’re voting for. Don’t assume just because you voted one way or another in the past that that is going to be a great way to vote this year,” Ferguson said.

World Hunger Relief also encourages community members to support local farmers and share how rising costs are affecting their families and daily lives.

Follow Allison on social media!