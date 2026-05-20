WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Central Texas police chief is facing multiple charges after investigators said he left the scene of a crash in Waco on May 13.

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25 News sits down with attorney representing victims in crash involving Mart police chief

25 News’ Allison Hill sat down with Dominic Braus, a partner at Cherry Johnson Siegmund James, who represents some of the victims.

“There was a family driving down Corporation Parkway and they got hit from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle hit them, and then continued to push their vehicle, and spun it all the way around and then took off,” Braus said.

Investigators later identified the driver as Mart Police Chief Shane James.

“The public needs to know what's going on and those responsible need to be held accountable,” Braus said.

Braus said he is representing some of the victims in the civil portion of the case while criminal proceedings continue.

“There's two parts to this claim. There's a civil claim, that's the part I've been hired to help with, and then there's a criminal claim,” Braus said. “What I'm focusing on is the civil part and that's just taking care of the harms and losses that were suffered by my clients.”

James was arrested and is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, unlawful carry of a weapon and collision involving damage to a vehicle.

The county clerk tells 25 News James has not been indicted on the charges, as of Wednesday afternoon.

As the investigation continues, Braus said he hopes the family can begin healing.

“When the folks that we put in a position of authority, and give them the authority to protect the public, betray our trust and then go break the laws, injuring and endangering the public – it's a betrayal,” Braus said.

25 News also reached out to the City of Mart for comment but has not yet received a response.

In a recent Facebook post, the city said in part that officials “understand the seriousness of the situation and are handling it in the best interest of the city and its citizens.”

Mart City Council has placed James on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.

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