WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As summer travel ramps up across Texas, the ongoing conflict involving Iran is raising concerns about higher travel costs for those planning vacations.

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'Domino effect': Iran conflict could drive up summer travel costs for Texans

Daniel Armbruster with AAA Texas said travelers could begin feeling the impact through rising airfare and gas prices tied to global fuel markets.

“When you look at what's going on overseas – well, the Strait of Hormuz is a major artery for global shipping, when it comes to crude. So, when there's an impact to that supply, there's a domino effect across the world.”

AAA said airfare prices are increasing as the conflict drives jet fuel costs higher. Drivers may also see higher prices at the pump.

“Most people will drive. About 87% of those traveling for Memorial Day will take a road trip. So, when you're looking at gas prices, they're gonna be higher than last Memorial Day,” Armbruster said.

According to Armbruster, gas prices this Memorial Day are more than a dollar higher per gallon than they were this time last year.

Despite rising costs, AAA said there are still ways travelers can save money this summer. Armbruster recommends using apps to compare gas prices, driving farther away from interstate exits for cheaper fuel, and working with a travel agent to help find better deals on flights and accommodations.

“Texans continue to make travel a priority as we go into this unofficial start of summer. We see that in travel bookings, the number of people traveling. I don't think that's going to change this summer. So whether you're flying, driving, cruising, expect busy ports at the airport, the cruise port, or on the roadway.”

AAA expects 3.7 million Texans to travel 50 miles or more during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

25 News wants to hear from viewers about how rising travel costs may be affecting their summer plans.

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